CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:CORR opened at $0.46 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.