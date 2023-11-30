StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $5.24.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

About The LGL Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.