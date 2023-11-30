StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HT. Barclays raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

HT stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $402.60 million, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 82.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

See Also

