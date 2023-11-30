StockNews.com Lowers Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $307.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.96%. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 320.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 267,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 155.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 137,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

