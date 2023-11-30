StockNews.com Upgrades Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 147.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

