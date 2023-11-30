Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

INO stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after buying an additional 8,927,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after buying an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after buying an additional 2,010,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,795,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 286,662 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

