Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.75 million, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.
Park City Group Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Park City Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Park City Group
- How to Invest in Social Media
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.