Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.75 million, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

