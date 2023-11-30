Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
