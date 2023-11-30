Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

