ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
Shares of CLRO opened at $0.80 on Monday. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ClearOne
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ClearOne
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.