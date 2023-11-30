ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.80 on Monday. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

About ClearOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.