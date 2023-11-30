Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 1.1 %

IPDN stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.