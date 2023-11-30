Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

