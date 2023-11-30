Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of AJX stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

About Great Ajax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 487.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

