Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Shares of AJX stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.88.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -31.21%.
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
Featured Stories
