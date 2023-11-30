MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.80 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.11.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 817.9% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81,791 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

