Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06. Chase has a twelve month low of $81.18 and a twelve month high of $135.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chase by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 63,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chase by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chase by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chase by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Chase by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

