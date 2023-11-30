Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas cut Entain from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
View Our Latest Report on Entain
Entain Trading Down 3.2 %
About Entain
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
