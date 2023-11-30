BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Purchases £6,050 in Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Sara Weller bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,641.78).

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 122.55 ($1.55) on Thursday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 109.40 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.49 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.89. The company has a market capitalization of £12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.42.

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.