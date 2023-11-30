Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Chris Sullivan Acquires 158,000 Shares

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) insider Chris Sullivan purchased 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £244,900 ($309,334.34).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Down 2.3 %

ALFA stock opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £447.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,683.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 203 ($2.56). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.17.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

About Alfa Financial Software

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.