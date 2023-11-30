Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Chris Sullivan Acquires 158,000 Shares

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) insider Chris Sullivan purchased 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £244,900 ($309,334.34).
Alfa Financial Software Stock Down 2.3 %
ALFA stock opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £447.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,683.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 203 ($2.56). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.17.
About Alfa Financial Software
