Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA LABU opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

