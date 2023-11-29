BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,913,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $4,538,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

