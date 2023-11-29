Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

