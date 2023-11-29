Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

TMUS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 187,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,743. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

