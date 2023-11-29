Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,306,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,075,400 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Fortinet worth $552,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 835,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

