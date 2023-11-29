Security Financial Services INC. Has $264,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.