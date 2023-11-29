Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $432,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $65.39.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.