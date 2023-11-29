Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337,671 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 5,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 44,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ED shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

