CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of CME Group worth $122,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $215.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.