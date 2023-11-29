Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Intuit were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $17.81 on Wednesday, reaching $582.88. 730,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,665. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $524.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.78. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $599.00.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.57.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

