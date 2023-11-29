BlackRock Inc. Buys 46,864 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of Cintas worth $3,972,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Cintas stock opened at $554.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.59. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $559.94. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.