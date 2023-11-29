Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 113,012 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,549 shares of company stock worth $4,413,384 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $270.72 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $274.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.