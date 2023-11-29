Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,300 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

BDX stock opened at $237.28 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

