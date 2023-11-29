Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 62,979 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.84.

NetApp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

