Mirova Sells 853 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mirova lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Biogen were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Biogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.01. 115,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,405. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

