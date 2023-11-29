Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. 736,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

