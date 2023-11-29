Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $78,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.29 and its 200 day moving average is $192.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

