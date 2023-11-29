Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2,334.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $328,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,196.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,368. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,238.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,962.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,989.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

