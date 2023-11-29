Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 11,082 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,263,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 282,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

