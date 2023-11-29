Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Madrone Advisors LLC

Madrone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.8% of Madrone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Madrone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after acquiring an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,193,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,932,000 after purchasing an additional 565,067 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,370,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 369,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,653. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.