Mirova Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirova cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,268,000 after buying an additional 225,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,295 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,879. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.1 %

EW traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,802. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

