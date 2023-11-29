Mirova Buys 400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mirova grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in General Mills were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 539,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,284. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

