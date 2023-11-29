Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 80 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 544,714 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.60. The stock had a trading volume of 283,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,971. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day moving average is $225.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

