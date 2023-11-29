Natixis Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Natixis grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 299.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,732 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

