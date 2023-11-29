Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 38,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after buying an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,701 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

HPE stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

