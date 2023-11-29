Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 493,988 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,988 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.54% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $220,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $891,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,721 shares of company stock worth $11,501,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.24. The company had a trading volume of 143,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,991. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.77. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

