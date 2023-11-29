International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of International Business Machines worth $216,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,655,000 after acquiring an additional 159,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

IBM traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.95. The company had a trading volume of 456,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,917. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $157.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

