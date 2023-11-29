Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154,300 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Biogen worth $316,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.9 %

BIIB stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.40. The stock had a trading volume of 123,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.