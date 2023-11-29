Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,629,100 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,399,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629,100 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Kroger worth $394,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis raised its position in Kroger by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 10.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,011,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after acquiring an additional 185,204 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 45.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Kroger by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,816,000 after purchasing an additional 191,158 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 888,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,672. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

