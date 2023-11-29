684,353 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Dow Chemical Co. DE

Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 684,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,407,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 13.3% of Dow Chemical Co. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 313.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,784,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.63. 1,047,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average is $145.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

