Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,802,800 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Gilead Sciences worth $599,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 573,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

