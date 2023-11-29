HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $13.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.17. 122,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,757. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.74 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.54.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,159. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.14.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

