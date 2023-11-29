Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $3,508,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

DLR opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

